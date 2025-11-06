Devyani International Q2 loss widens to Rs 24 cr

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Devyani International Ltd, the largest franchisee of Yum Brands, including Pizza Hut, KFC, and Costa Coffee, in India on Thursday reported widening of net loss to Rs 23.9 crore for September quarter FY26.

It had incurred a loss of Rs 4.92 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Devyani International Ltd (DIL).

Revenue from operations was up 12.64 per cent to Rs 1,376.75 crore in September quarter FY26.

Total expenses of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) operator was up 14.42 per cent in the September quarter to Rs 14,084.68 crore.

Total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 1,381.88 crore, up 12.62 per cent in the quarter.

In the first half (H1) of FY26, total income was at Rs 2,752.36 crore, higher by 12 per cent.

DIL is the largest franchisee for Yum Brands' QSR chains - KFC & Pizza Hut in India. In addition, DIL is the sole franchisee for Costa Coffee, Tealive, New York Fries and Sanook Kitchen in India. It also owns South Indian vegetarian food QSR chain Vaango.

In the second quarter, it added 39 net new stores overall in which 30 KFC stores were opened in India. With this, the DIL network expanded to 2,184 stores, as of September 30, 2025.

"We continue to expand our store network with 30 net additions to KFC and another 3 net additions to Pizza Hut. We started rolling out the stores for Tealive and launched the brand with 6 new outlets during the quarter by way of test launch. The initial customer feedback is positive, and we plan to expand the brand after the test launch phase," said its Non-Executive Chairman Ravi Jaipuria.

DIL operates stores across more than 280 cities in India, Nigeria, Nepal and Thailand, as of September 30, 2025.

Shares of DIL on Thursday settled at Rs 155.65 apiece on BSE, down 2.54 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH ANU ANU