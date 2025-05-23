Devyani International Q4 loss narrows to Rs 16.76 cr; revenue rises 16 pc to Rs 1,212.6 cr

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Devyani International Ltd, the largest Indian franchisee of Yum! Brands which owns Pizza Hut, KFC, and Costa Coffee, on Friday reported narrowing down of its net loss to Rs 16.76 crore in the March quarter of FY25.

It had reported a net loss of Rs 48.95 crore in the January-March period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Devyani International Ltd (DIL).

DIL's revenue from operations was up 15.8 per cent to Rs 1,212.6 crore in the March quarter. It was at Rs 1,047.07 crore in the corresponding perioda year earlier.

Total expenses of the quick service restaurant (QSR) operator was up 13.5 per cent to Rs 1,247.90 crore in the March Quarter.

DIL's total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 1,225.77 crore, up 15.5 per cent year-on-year.

In the entire financial year ended March 2025, DIL's loss narrowed down to Rs 6.9 crore, from Rs 9.65 crore a year ago. The company said this was its best-ever performance.

In FY25, DIL's total consolidated income rose 39 per cent to Rs 4,988.04 crore.

"This performance was primarily driven by the strategic acquisition of KFC stores in Thailand and supported by ongoing store expansion in India," said the company's non-executive chairman Ravi Jaipuria.

About its recent announcement of acquisition of Sky Gate Hospitality, which owns Biryani By Kilo brand, Jaipuria said this marks DIL's entry into another high-potential food category.

"This acquisition further strengthens our overall brand portfolio and deepens our well laid-out strategy. During the year, we also tied up with three international brands -- New York Fries, Tealive, and Sanook Kitchen," he said.

DIL has recently opened its first New York Fries store in Mumbai.

"This marks the beginning of our expansion with the new brands, with several more stores coming in the current year. Our store expansion strategy has been instrumental in driving growth and reinforcing our market leadership," he said.

In FY25, DIL added 257 new stores taking total count to 2,039 stores as of March 31, 2025 in markets of India, Thailand, Nigeria and Nepal.

Apart from being the franchisee of Yum! Brands, DIL also operates south Indian vegetarian food QSR chain Vaango.

Stock of Devyani International Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 179.85 on BSE, down 0.47 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH HVA