Dezerv surpasses Rs 10,000 cr in AUM; targets Rs 25,000 cr by Dec 2025

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Tech-led wealth management firm Dezerv on Monday announced that its total Assets Under Management (AUM) have crossed Rs 10,000 crore mark and is now targeting to achieve Rs 25,000 crore asset base by the end of 2025.

This AUM comprises alternative investment fund (AIF), portfolio management service (PMS) and distribution assets.

In a statement, Dezerv said it has grown nearly 8 times in a span of just two years with AUM growing to Rs 10,048 crore by December this year from Rs 1,265 crore in December 2022.

Founded in 2021 by veteran wealth managers, Sahil Contractor, Sandeep Jethwani, and Vaibhav Porwal, Dezerv has leveraged proprietary active strategies, data-driven portfolio construction, and technology-led portfolio execution to outperform industry benchmarks.

With a team of 300 professionals and offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, Dezerv serves a wide range of high-net-worth clients, including wealth creators from leading companies like Amazon, Zomato, Swiggy, Google, BCG, and McKinsey. PTI SP DR