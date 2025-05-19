DFS Secretary asks IIFCL to diversify portfolio across infra segment

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) DFS Secretary M Nagaraju on Monday chaired a review meeting of India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) and asked the state-owned firm to focus on diversification of its portfolio across various sub-sectors of the infra segment.

"IIFCL's business grew at a CAGR of 17 per cent in the last 5 years. Secretary DFS advised that the IIFCL should focus on diversification of its portfolio across various sub sectors of infrastructure segment and continue to ensure the asset quality of its portfolio," the Department of Financial Services (DFS) said in a post on X.

IIFCL Managing Director PR Jaishankar and other senior officers were present at the meeting. PTI JD MR