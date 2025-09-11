DFS Secretary chairs meeting on infra financing

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju on Thursday chaired a meeting of public and private sector banks and development finance institutions to discuss issues related to infrastructure financing.

During the meeting, some of the key issues discussed were gap in availability of financing, barriers to issue of municipal bonds, enhancing capacity building and training and better availability of data on defaults and recoveries, according to a statement.

Various recommendations were put forward on issues related to financing in the infrastructure sector.

"It was agreed that National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development will be consulting all concerned stakeholders and submit a report to the Department of Financial Services within 15 days," a finance ministry statement said. PTI JD JD SHW