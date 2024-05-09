DFS Secretary chairs workshop on 'State of Artificial Intelligence in Banks'

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Department of Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi on Thursday chaired a workshop on the 'State of Artificial Intelligence in Banks' as part of the department's lecture series.

Attended by senior officials of 12 public sector banks as well as MDs and CEOs from various financial institutions under administrative control of DFS and delegates from NASSCOM, the workshop served as a platform for participants to learn about various case studies and strategies for implementing AI in the banking sector.

By leveraging the expertise of industry leaders, the workshop aimed to enhance the understanding of AI technologies and their potential impact on the financial services industry, an official statement said.

The industry experts discussed how AI can be used to enhance customer service, make better decisions regarding credit, detect fraud and defaults, manage risks early, and boost employee productivity and efficiency, it said.

The workshop also addressed the emerging challenges of AI in terms of data governance, cybersecurity, transparency and compliance, it added. PTI DP HVA