Advertisment
Business

DFS secretary inaugurates PFRDA's new office premises

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi on Tuesday inaugurated pension fund regulator PFRDA's new office premises here.

The premises is an environment-friendly building and makes efficient use of water and sunlight, PFRDA said in a statement.

Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA) regulates National Pension System (NPS), subscribed by employees of Government of India, state governments and by employees of private institutions/organizations and unorganized sectors. PTI DP HVA

Advertisment
Subscribe