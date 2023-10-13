DFS Secretary urges state officials for speedy implementation of PM Vishwakarma Scheme

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi has urged state officials for speedy implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.

Advertisment

The secretary chaired two meetings with the officials of Punjab and Haryana & UT of Chandigarh, respectively, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Joshi asked the state government field functionaries to ensure a seamless enrolment of beneficiaries, swift verification and registration to extend the benefits under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme.

The PM Vishwakarma Scheme has been designed to extend end-to-end holistic support to traditional artists and craftspeople engaged in 18 identified trades through access to skill training, collateral free credit, modern tools, market linkage support and incentives for digital transactions, the statement said.

Advertisment

The thrust of the scheme is to transform today's Vishwakarmas into entrepreneurs of tomorrow, Joshi said.

During the meetings, presentations were made with details of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme and the progress of implementation.

The meetings were attended by senior officials of governments of the two states and the union territory along with the Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Joint Secretary (DFS), Regional Director, Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), and senior officials from banks.

The Vishwakarma Scheme covers people engaged in 18 activities, including carpenter, goldsmith, blacksmith, mason, stone sculptor, barber and boatmakers. The government provides up to Rs 3 lakh loan to them. PTI DP SHW SHW