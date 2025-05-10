DG Shipping increases maritime security for Indian ports, terminals

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The Directorate General of Shipping has increased maritime security for Indian ports, terminals, and Indian-flagged vessels to "MARSEC Level 2 or heightened security", considering the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, a senior government official said.

The directive was issued on May 8, the official added.

The Directorate General of Shipping functions under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, developed by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), forms a crucial part of the SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea) Convention. It was adopted in response to growing global concerns over maritime security, especially in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

One of the core components of the ISPS Code is the classification of security levels. These levels are designed to ensure that ships and port facilities can operate securely under varying threat environments.

Security Level 2 involves maintaining of appropriate additional protective security measures for a defined period of time, in response to a heightened risk.

This level is activated before an incident occurs, often as a precautionary measure based on credible information.

Level 2 requires escalation of standard procedures and close monitoring of threat updates.

Earlier this month, India banned ships bearing the flag of Pakistan from visiting any Indian port.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday conducted a comprehensive review of key maritime projects to ensure normal cargo movement. He directed officials to ensure that the business remains normal. PTI BKS TRB