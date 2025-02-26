DGCA, AAI review readiness of Navi Mumbai International Airport

Thane, Feb 26 (PTI) The Director General of Civil Aviation and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) have reviewed the readiness of Navi Mumbai International Airport and major milestones reached for the commencement of commercial operations, a CIDCO official said on Wednesday.

Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Faiz Ahmed Kidwai visited the Navi Mumbai International Airport site on Tuesday to review the airport's readiness. Prior to this, an Instrument Approach procedure by trial landing of an IAF transport aircraft on October 11, 2024, and a commercial aircraft by Indigo on December 29, 2024, were successfully conducted at the airport, the official said.

The DGCA conducted a comprehensive assessment and observed the upcoming airport's preparedness, followed by a site visit. The DGCA inspected major areas of the airport, including the runway, apron, taxiways, ATC tower, terminal building, baggage handling systems, and other key infrastructure, CIDCO said.

The airport operator demonstrated operational readiness by conducting a mock check-in process for the dignitaries, issuing dummy boarding passes and baggage tags, which was well appreciated by the inspection team, it said.

CIDCO has developed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on 1,160 hectares with a planned capacity of 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and 0.8 million tons of cargo. NMIA has been developed to reduce congestion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

Centrally located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), NMIA will boost the region's development. CIDCO has planned seamless connectivity to NMIA through road, suburban rail, metro, and water transport systems, in addition to the proposed Mumbai'Hyderabad High-Speed Rail Corridor. PTI COR MR