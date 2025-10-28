DGCA approves empanelment of 10 new aeromedical evaluation centres

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Aviation watchdog DGCA on Tuesday said it has approved empanelment of 10 new aeromedical evaluation centres, a move that will help expedite the medical examination process for pilots and other licence holders.

"The addition of aeromedical evaluation centres will significantly boost the overall capacity for conducting DGCA Class 1, 2, and 3 medical examinations, ensuring early and timely access to the medical examination facilities for the pilots in India," according to an official release.

Earlier this month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) decided to empanel private aeromedical evaluation centres for conducting civil aviation medical tests.

"Previously, eight centres were empanelled by DGCA with the sanction for Class 1 initial medical examinations only... these new centres are bestowed with the responsibility of all types of DGCA medical examinations, including special, post temporary unfit and even age specific medicals. These centres are strategically distributed across geographical locations in India," the release said. PTI RAM IAS TRB