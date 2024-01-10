DGCA approves flight operations at low visibility at Gondia airport

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Flights can now operate in low visibility conditions to and from Gondia airport in Maharashtra, with aviation regulator DGCA approving special VFR operations at the airport.

The move is part of efforts aimed at addressing the issue of flight delays and cancellations due to low visibility at small airports, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Wednesday.

This is the second time that the watchdog has approved commencement of special VFR (Visual Flight Rules) operations at a small airport. On November 15 last year, the DGCA had given its nod to IndiGo for similar operations to and from Deoghar airport in Jharkhand.

IndiGo has received the approval for its ATR 72-600 type of aircraft for special VFR operations to and from the Gondia airport.

"Special VFR operations refer to operating in weather conditions where the visibility is less than the minimum visibility criteria for VFR operations i.e. 5,000 metres.

"The ATR 72-600 type of aircraft will now be able to take-off from and land at Gondia airport in reduced visibility up to 3,200 metres, thus enhancing availability of Gondia airport for flight operations," the regulator said in a statement on Wednesday.

It also said the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of IndiGo to conduct of special VFR operations at the Gondia airport has been approved after comprehensive evaluation of safety risk assessment and mitigation process.

"The feedback mechanism has also been incorporated in regulator's approval process and the submission of feedback by the airline operator for first 30 flights operating under special VFR procedures has been mandated for analysis and review," the statement said.

Further, the regulator said such an approval for the scheduled airline operator to operate flight in reduced visibility at VFR airports and airports covered under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) would help significantly address the issue of flight delays, diversions and cancellations due to low visibility.

"This will also pave the way for enhancing connectivity for other such smaller airfields thereby, promoting UDAN/RCS Scheme of Government of India," the statement said.

UDAN refers to Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik, or the RCS.