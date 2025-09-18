DGCA approves resumption of helicopter operations for Char Dham Yatra

Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) Aviation safety regulator DGCA has approved the resumption of helicopter operations for the 2025 Char Dham Yatra starting from September 15-16, following the monsoon break, according to an official release.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu also held multiple review meetings, alongside Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in Dehradun and Delhi to ensure close coordination between the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India, the state government and Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), it added.

As per the directives of the minister, DGCA also carried out a comprehensive inspection/audit of all helipads, helicopters, operators' preparedness and support facilities from September 13-16, it said, adding that after the approval for recommencement of helicopter operations has been granted to UCADA and helicopter operators.

The two components of Chardham Yatra by helicopters are Charter Services from Dehradun (Sahstradhara) to Yamunotri/Gangotri/Kedarnath/Badrinath; and Shuttle Services to Shri Kedarnath Ji Helipad from Guptkashi/Phata/Sitapur cluster.

A total of six helicopter operators would be undertaking shuttle operations from Guptkashi/ Phata/ Sitapur Cluster, and seven operators/Consortiums would be undertaking charter flying operations from Dehradun (Sahastradhara), the government said.

According to the release, strategic initiatives for enhancing the safety of Char Dham operations have been implemented after a rigorous scrutiny under the leadership of Naidu. With a clear mandate of zero tolerance for any lapses in safety, the DGCA has been instructed to adopt strict measures and ensure safe operations.

Besides, all participating helicopter operators and pilots were briefed by DGCA on challenges involved and additional Safety measures adopted in the operations circular for the conduct of helicopter Pilgrimage operations, it added.

Recognising the critical role of helicopter services in facilitating pilgrim movement to the shrines located in high-altitude and remote areas of Uttarakhand, the DGCA has put in place enhanced safety measures to ensure safe and seamless operations.

The release also said that DGCA will be closely monitoring and maintaining constant vigil for the Char Dham Yatra helicopter operations.

Following a spate of helicopter accidents in the Char Dham Sector in May-June this year, various high-powered committees recommended certain measures that also included positioning of air traffic controllers by AAI, meteorological officers by IMD and manning by qualified personnel of control rooms by Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) to ensure safe helicopter operations, the release stated.

Among the key safety initiatives implemented by DGCA include strengthened pilot qualification and training, enhanced airworthiness oversight, operational safety measures and passenger safety and awareness, it added. PTI IAS BAL BAL