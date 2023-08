DGCA clears IndiGo's flights to Almaty from Sep 5

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Aviation regulator DGCA has approved IndiGo's plans to start flight services to Almaty in Kazakhstan.

The country's largest airline by domestic market share has embarked on an ambitious international expansion.

In February, the carrier announced plans to start direct flights to six overseas destinations -- Nairobi (Kenya), Jakarta (Indonesia), Tbilisi (Georgia), Baku (Azerbaijan), Tashkent (Uzbekistan) and Almaty (Kazakhstan).

"DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has approved operations of IndiGo from Delhi to Almaty with effect from September 5, 2023," a senior official said on Tuesday.

The airline is set to commence the Mumbai-Nairobi route this week. PTI IAS RAM