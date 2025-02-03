DGCA developing regulatory framework for eVTOLs; ops to be managed strategically, tactically: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The operations of advanced air mobility solutions, including eVTOLs, will be managed strategically and tactically by optimising the air traffic flow with the use of Unmanned Aircraft Traffic Management (UTM) systems along with existing Air Traffic Management (ATM) systems, the government said on Monday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will be developing the regulatory framework for eVTOL -- electric Vertical Take Off and Landing -- aircraft.

The guidance material for 'Design, Operation and Authorisation of Vertiports' and 'Type Certification' of vertical take-off and landing capable aircraft have been issued by the regulator.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the regulatory framework would be developed by DGCA, which will involve creating new rules and standards related to AAM for its operations, including airworthiness/type certification, training and pilot certification, and other operational procedures.

AAM refers to Advanced Air Mobility.

Based on the regulatory framework, vertiports, air routes and other necessary infrastructure essential for safe and efficient AAM operations would be established.

"The operations would be managed strategically and tactically by optimising the air traffic flow in the airspace with the use of Unmanned Aircraft Traffic Management (UTM) systems along with existing Air Traffic Management (ATM) systems for de-conflicting the movements of multiple small aircraft and integrating autonomous drones in the same airspace," the minister said.

With respect to preparing the guidance material on various aspects of AAM, DGCA is also collaborating with EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency), ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization), FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and APAC (CAA Singapore).