DGCA divests Ravinder Jamwal of Flight Standards Directorate charge

Mumbai, Dec 27 (PTI) Aviation safety regulator DGCA has divested Ravinder Jamwal of the additional charge of Flight Standards Directorate (FSD), according to a DGCA order.

The immediate reason for his abrupt transfer/posting to ANS and Airspace section was not known.

A query sent to DGCA seeking his comment did not yield a response.

Jamwal has been posted as Director of Operations at the DGCA and as part of this, was holding the charge of Air Navigation Services and Airspace Sections, besides the additional charge of the FSD wing.

"Ravinder Singh Jamwal, Director of Operations, holding additional charge of Flight Standards Directorate along with existing charge of Airspace and Air Navigation Services Standards, has been posted to Airspace and ANS at the headquarters until further orders," the DGCA said in its December 23, 2025, order.

Jamwal has been replaced with Ashish Dubey, as per the orders.

The transfer came days before the four-member panel that probed the massive flight disruptions at IndiGo earlier this week submitted its report to the aviation regulator, the DGCA.

The inquiry committee, headed by DGCA Joint Director General Sanjay K Bramhane, that submitted its report on December 26, was constituted on December 5 to conduct a comprehensive review and assessment of the circumstances that led to the massive flight disruptions.

Details about the report, however, were not known.

At the DGCA, Jamwal was in charge of the FDTL norms and FDTL schemes of the airlines, as per sources.

Also, when the DGCA appointed some of its senior officials to carry out on-site inspections across 11 domestic airports to assess various aspects of IndiGo operations amid large-scale disruptions, the officials were directed to submit their comprehensive reports to jamwal.