DGCA eases seaplane norms to boost regional connectivity under UDAAN

Mumbai: Aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday said it has eased norms related to seaplane operations under the government's flagship regional air connectivity scheme UDAAN.

The revised norms will streamline infrastructure procedures, pilot training requirements, and regulatory compliances, paving the way for seaplane services to reach remote areas, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

The revised regulations will incorporate easier training requirements and simplified approval processes for seaplane operations.

"Pursuant to a DGCA Working Group recommending rationalisation and revision of the said regulatory framework, revised regulations have been promulgated," it said.

Under the updated norms, pilots with a Commercial Pilot License (CPL) can now qualify as seaplane-rated pilots by training at any ICAO-recognised training organisation globally.

Additionally, new training opportunities for support roles are set to enhance employment potential at seaplane hubs nationwide.

Initially established in 2008, the regulatory framework for seaplane operations was long due for a review, the regulator said, adding that the collaborative efforts with all stakeholders have ensured that the new regulations address their key concerns.