DGCA gives approval for Air India, IndiGo to import 970 aircraft

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Aviation regulator DGCA has given in-principle nod for Air India and IndiGo to import a total of 970 planes.

As part of their expansion plans, both carriers have placed huge aircraft orders. While Air India will acquire 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing, IndiGo is to buy 500 planes from Airbus.

"Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted in-principle approval to Air India Ltd and Interglobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) for import of 470 and 500 aircraft, respectively," Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Air India will purchase 210 planes from the A320 neo family, 140 from the B737 family and 40 from the A350 family.

Besides, the carrier will buy 50 B737-8s, 20 B787-9s and 10 B777-9s.

IndiGo will acquire 500 aircraft from the A320 neo family.

In response to a query, Singh said the availability of parking slots is ensured at the time of grant of NOC (No Objection Certificate) for the actual import of aircraft.

"As per the induction plan of the airlines, the aircraft are proposed to be imported during the period 2023-2035. The airline operators have been advised by DGCA to share their induction plan with airport operators for ensuring the availability of parking slots," he added.

In a separate written reply, the minister said the current fleet size of aircraft endorsed on the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) of the scheduled operators in the country is 729.

"As per the information received by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the total fleet size of the major domestic airlines in the country is expected to be approximately 1,600 in the next seven years," he added. PTI RAM BAL BAL