DGCA grants 6-month extension to IndiGo for operating leased Turkish Airlines planes

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) In a significant development, aviation watchdog DGCA has given a six-month extension till February 28, 2026 to IndiGo to operate two leased Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines with certain conditions, sources said on Thursday.

The move comes less than three months after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in May provided a one-time final extension of three months till August 31 to IndiGo for operating the Turkish Airlines aircraft and had also asked the carrier not to seek any further extension.

The DGCA move had come against the backdrop of Turkiye backing Pakistan and condemning India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country in May.

"We acknowledge the acceptance of IndiGo's request for extension to its wet lease arrangement with Turkish Airlines, subject to conditions laid down by the regulator. This approval comes at a crucial time and will help mitigate losses to Indian aviation due to geopolitical restrictions, and greatly benefiting Indian travellers during the peak travel season by ensuring a seamless, direct connection to Istanbul and points beyond," the airline said in a statement.

The sources said the DGCA has given a six-month extension to operate the two aircraft from Turkish Airlines on "wet/damp lease" till February 28, 2026.

In a damp lease, the lessor provides the maintenance along with the aircraft but not the crew and insurance.

The wet lease arrangement involves the leasing of foreign aircraft, along with crew, maintenance and insurance.

The extension has been given subject to certain conditions, including that IndiGo may consider getting these or other suitable aircraft on dry lease and operate the same on their AOC (Air Operator Certificate), the sources said.

Under dry lease, only the aircraft is leased.

Beyond this extension, IndiGo may either operate the India-Turkey route with their own aircraft or any other wet/damp leased aircraft compliant with existing norms, they added.

According to the sources, DGCA has also said the six-month extension is more than adequate for IndiGo to make other suitable arrangements and no further extension would be considered for these wet/damp lease operations.

IndiGo is operating two B777-300 ER aircraft leased from Turkish Airlines, and the current lease is to expire on August 31. These planes are used by IndiGo to operate direct flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Istanbul.

In the statement on Thursday, IndiGo said that given the current geopolitical challenges, the extension provides much-needed continuity and stability in operations, allowing it to better serve the growing demand for international travel.

"We are thankful to the authorities for accepting our request for extension. As always, we continue to be fully compliant with the relevant regulations and conditions of extension laid down by the authorities," the airline said.

In May this year following Turkiye backing Pakistan and condemning India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country, aviation security watchdog BCAS revoked the security clearance for Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd in the "interest of national security". Some online travel portals and associations had also issued advisories asking people not to visit Turkiye. PTI IAS RAM HVA