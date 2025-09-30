DGCA grants aerodrome licence to Navi Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Aviation regulator DGCA has granted an aerodrome licence to the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

NMIA will be the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

"Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) marks a significant milestone with the grant of its Aerodrome Licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The licence, awarded after meeting stringent safety and regulatory requirements, is an essential prerequisite for commencing operations," operator Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Adani Group and Maharashtra's town development authority CIDCO are developing the airport in five phases, with the launch phase expected to accommodate 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and handle 0.5 million metric tons (MMT) of cargo.

With the aerodrome licence now in place, NMIA moves closer to its vision of enhancing regional and international connectivity and establishing a modern gateway that will link Navi Mumbai with the rest of the world, the statement said.

The airport is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in early October. PTI IAS RAM MR