DGCA grants approvals for two more flying training organisations

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given approvals for two more Flying Training Organsiations, taking the total number of FTOs in the country to 36.

A senior official at the regulator on Tuesday said approvals have been given for two FTOs -- Dunes Aviation Academy, Bhavnagar in Gujarat and Indian Flying Academy, Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh.

With the approvals, the official said the total number of FTOs in India is now at 36, "giving a filip to enhancing capacity for training more ab-initio pilots within India".

In 2023, the DGCA issued 1,622 Commercial Pilot Licences (CPLs), an increase of 39 per cent compared to 2022.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and domestic carriers, including Air India and IndiGo, are adding more aircraft as they expand their network to meet the rising air traffic demand. PTI RAM DR DR