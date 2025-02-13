DGCA imposed Rs 30 lakh fine on AI Express in Dec 2024: Govt data

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The Directorate General of Civil Aviation imposed a financial penalty of Rs 30 lakh in December last year on Air India Express for installing and operating a Boeing aircraft with an external livery without its permission, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister for State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the violations of safety norms by the airlines are monitored by the DGCA and based on the severity of the violation, actions are taken.

He also said the DGCA carries out surveillance/audits at regular intervals vide published Annual Surveillance Programme (ASP) on needs basis to ensure that continued compliance is maintained by airlines.

Violations to the extant rules and regulations are dealt as per enforcement policy and procedure manual and enforcement actions as deemed fit are taken by DGCA, he added.

According to the data shared as part of the written reply, a total of 23 enforcement actions were taken by three directorates under the DGCA in 2024.

These included an enforcement action by the directorate of air safety, 14 by the directorate of flight standard and airworthiness against Air India, Air India Express, Vistara (which got merged with Air India in October 2024), IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa and Blue Dart, for various violations.

"Air India Accountable Organisation has installed and operated the Boeing 737-800 aircraft VT-TGG, with external livery ( promotional decals) without prior permission from Director General, which constitutes a violation of 37A of the aircraft rules , 1937," as per the ministry.

For the violation, a financial penalty of Rs 30 lakh was imposed on Air India Express.

According to the data, 12 enforcement actions involved a total penalty of Rs 4.32 crore and warnings were issued as part of four enforcement actions. PTI IAS MR MR