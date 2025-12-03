DGCA investigates IndiGo flight disruptions; asks airline to submit mitigation plans

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA on Wednesday said it is investigating IndiGo flight disruptions and has asked the airline to submit the reasons for the current situation, as well as the plans to reduce flight cancellations and delays.

The country's largest airline, IndiGo, on Wednesday cancelled more than 100 flights at various airports and scores of services were delayed as it grappled with significant operational disruptions, mainly due to crew shortage, and announced calibrated schedule adjustments for the next 48 hours to normalise operations.

In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it is currently investigating the situation and evaluating measures, along with the airline, to reduce cancellations and delays to minimise inconvenience being caused to passengers.

"IndiGo has been asked to report to DGCA, Headquarters, to present the facts leading to the current situation, along with plans to mitigate the ongoing delays & cancellations," it said.