DGCA issues circular on measures to deal with GNSS interference in airspace

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Aviation watchdog DGCA has issued a circular to airlines and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on measures to deal with threats from jamming and spoofing of the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) amid reports of such interference in the Middle East.

The circular provides comprehensive mitigation measures and action plans for aircraft operators, pilots, Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSP) and air traffic controllers. This includes the development of contingency procedures in coordination with equipment manufacturers and assessing operational risk by conducting a safety risk assessment.

AAI is the country's ANSP, and air traffic controllers also come under it.

In a release on Friday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it has released an advisory circular on GNSS interference in the airspace.

The watchdog said the circular highlights the emerging threats of GNSS jamming and spoofing, the various geographical areas where it has been observed, and its potential impact on aircraft and ground-based systems.

Generally, GNSS spoofing and jamming refers to attempts to manipulate a user's navigation system by giving false signals.

In the wake of the reports of GNSS interference over airspace in the Middle East in the recent past, DGCA formed an internal committee on October 4.

The committee took stock of the situation, sensitised operators, and started discussions with leading experts from around the world on the subject.

After taking the inputs into account, DGCA said recommendations have been included in the circular for tackling the emerging threat considering the best practices, latest developments and ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) guidance on the matter.

Besides, the circular provides a mechanism for ANSP to establish a threat monitoring and analysis network in close coordination with DGCA for preventive as well as reactive threat monitoring and analysis of reports of GNSS interference to generate valuable insights with data and new developments to have a robust and immediate threat response.

According to DGCA, the aviation industry is grappling with uncertainties due to new threats and reports of GNSS jamming and spoofing.

The circular gives the much-needed guidance and clarity to all concerned with a practical roadmap and action plan to deal with the threat of GNSS interference in airspace in an effective manner, it added.

