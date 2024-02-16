DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India over Mumbai wheelchair incident involving 80-yr-old flyer

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday issued a show cause notice to Air India regarding the incident of an 80-year-old passenger who collapsed and later died after walking from plane to terminal at the Mumbai airport after not getting a wheelchair.

Advertisment

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had sought a report from Air India on the incident.

In a statement on Friday, DGCA said it has issued a show cause notice to Air India for not complying with the provisions of the relevant Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR). The airline has been asked to give its response in seven days.

In the wake of the incident, the regulator has also directed all airlines to ensure that an adequate number of wheelchairs are available for passengers who require assistance during embarking or disembarking from the aircraft during their journey.

Advertisment

Under its CAR, the regulator said airlines are mandatorily required to provide assistance to persons with disability or reduced mobility.

According to the statement, Air India informed that Babu Patel expired on arrival of AI-116 from New York on February 12.

"Babu Patel (80 years) accompanied his spouse Narmadaben Patel (76 years). Both passengers had booked wheelchairs. The passengers were requested to wait as there was a high demand for wheelchairs. One wheelchair was available... and Patel decided to start walking along with his wife on a wheelchair.

Advertisment

"While walking, Patel collapsed near the APHO office," it said.

Then, a doctor at MIAL was called and after examining the passenger, it was decided to hospitalise the passenger after giving CPR. The passenger was rushed to the Nanavati Hospital in MIAL ambulance and at the hospital, the doctor after examination informed that the passenger did not survive, as per the statement.

Earlier in the day, Air India said that due to heavy demand for wheelchairs, it had requested the passenger to wait for an airline staff-assisted wheelchair but he opted to walk along with his spouse.

"In an unfortunate incident, one of our guests flying from New York to Mumbai on February 12, fell ill while proceeding to clear immigration with his wife, who was on a wheelchair," the airline said.

According to Air India, it is in constant touch with the family members of the bereaved, extending necessary assistance, and added that it has a clearly laid down policy to offer wheelchair assistance to all passengers who pre-book the same. PTI IAS RAM DRR