DGCA moots significant changes to ticket refund norms

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Air passengers may soon be allowed to cancel or amend their tickets without additional charges within 48 hours of booking, with aviation watchdog DGCA proposing significant changes in the ticket refund norms.

Besides, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has proposed that in case of purchase of a ticket through a travel agent/portal, the "onus of refund shall lie with the airlines as agents are their appointed representatives".

The airlines shall ensure that the refund process is completed within 21 working days, the regulator said as it mooted changes in the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) pertaining to the refund of air tickets.

The proposed changes also come against the backdrop of concerns and issues related to air ticket refunds.

An "airline shall not levy any additional charge for correction in name of the same person when the error is pointed out by the passenger within 24 hours of making the booking, when ticket is booked directly through airline website," as per the draft CAR.

According to the DGCA, an airline shall provide a 'Look-in option' for a period of 48 hours after booking a ticket.

"During this period, passengers can cancel or amend the ticket without any additional charges, except for the normal prevailing fare for the revised flight for which the ticket is sought to be amended," it said.

Further, it said this facility will not be available for a flight whose departure is less than 5 days for domestic flight and 15 days for international flight from booking date when ticket is booked directly through airline website.

"Beyond 48 hours of initial booking time, this option is not available and the passenger has to pay the relevant cancellation fees for amendment," the draft CAR said.

Another proposal is that airlines may refund the tickets or provide a credit shell in case of ticket cancellations by the passenger arising due to a medical emergency.

The DGCA has sought comments from stakeholders on the draft CAR till November 30. PTI RAM IAS MR