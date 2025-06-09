DGCA orders audit of helicopter services in Uttarakhand

Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) Aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered special audits/enhanced surveillance into helicopter operations involved in shuttle services in Uttarakhand following a spate of "occurrences" involving choppers during the Char Dham Yatra, according to an official statement on Monday.

As a precautionary measure, DGCA is also reviewing the necessity of "curtailing" helicopter operations to Char Dham if required, it said.

On June 7, six people, including the pilot, had a narrow escape last Saturday when a Kestrel Aviation helicopter on its way to Kedarnath made an emergency landing on the highway in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand after developing a technical snag during take-off.

DGCA has also intensified its oversight of Char Dham helicopter operations by actively monitoring live camera feeds provided by the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) at Kedarnath, it said.

Recently, multiple occurrences involving helicopter operations during the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand have underscored the "necessity for further strengthening the safety oversight of these operations," the regulator said.

Safety investigation has been initiated for each of these occurrences to identify contributing factors, including mechanical failures, operational errors, and weather-related challenges, according to the statement.

"Reaffirming its steadfast commitment to aviation safety, DGCA is responding proactively on these occurrences and has ordered special audits/enhanced surveillance for helicopter operators involved in shuttle services and charter operations in Uttarakhand," it said.

Additionally, it said, directives have been issued to all helicopter operators, restricting operations to OGE conditions till further order.

"As a precautionary measure, DGCA is also reviewing the necessity of curtailing helicopter operations to Char Dham, if required," the DGCA said.

On Monday, the DGCA said, two helicopter operators conducting shuttle and charter services to Kedarnath from their respective helipads failed to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs), particularly regarding proper helicopter parking.

"As a result, swift action was taken, and their operations were suspended for two hours," it said.

According to the regulator, any deviation from the SOPs by helicopter operators is detected in real time, which allows immediate corrective measures.

Emphasising that it has a "zero tolerance" policy for safety violations, the regulator said in its latest enforcement action the operations of Kestrel Aviation Pvt Ltd in Uttarakhand has been suspended with immediate effect, pending investigation.

This is further to suspension of operations of another operator for safety violations in May, it said, without naming the operator. PTI IAS TRB