DGCA orders suspension of 2 Akasa directors for lapses in pilots training

Mumbai, Dec 27 (PTI) Aviation safety regulator DGCA on Friday ordered the suspension of director of operations and director of training at Akasa Air for six months for alleged lapses in pilots' training.

The two senior executives of the airline, in which the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala family holds stakes, have "failed" to ensure "compliances" with the civil aviation requirements, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in its order of December 27.

Response to the query sent to Akasa on the issue was awaited. PTI IAS MR MR