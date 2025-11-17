DGCA plans pool of its retired tech officials for advising entities in certification processes

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Aviation regulator DGCA plans to create a pool of its retired technical officials to help entities in various certification processes, including for air operator certificate and licensing of flying training schools.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also made guidelines for the preparation of a pool of its retired officials to provide advisory support in certification processes, according to a circular issued on Monday.

The watchdog follows a five-phase certification process.

"It has often been observed that applicants and entities face difficulties navigating the entire process, leading to delays and compliance challenges. To address this, the organisation proposes creating a pool of its retired officers who possess extensive institutional knowledge and hands-on experience. These officers may be engaged by entities in an advisory capacity to provide guidance, facilitate smoother navigation of the certification process, and ensure timely and efficient completion of all required phases," the circular said.

These retired technical officers will offer advisory support in certification processes such as AOC/AOP (Air Operator Certificate/ Air Operator Permit) issuance, FTO (Flying Training Organisation) licensing, Aircraft Maintenance Organisation and Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation, among other regulatory functions.

"The advisors shall uphold transparency, technical accuracy, and alignment with ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) standards, without influencing DGCA's decision-making," the circular noted.

To meet the rising air traffic demand, airlines are expanding their fleet and also boosting the overall aviation ecosystem.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets. PTI RAM MR