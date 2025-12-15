DGCA probe panel on flight disruptions visits IndiGo headquarters

Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) The four-member panel, set up by Director General of Civil Aviation Faiz Ahmed Kidwai to investigate large-scale operational disruptions at domestic carrier IndiGo earlier this month, visited the airline's headquarters on Monday as part of the ongoing probe, sources said.

During the visit, they said, the panel members checked multiple aspects of the operations that could have resulted in the disruptions.

"The panel members visited IndiGo headquarters on Monday. They remained there throughout the day to take the ongoing probe ahead," a source privy to information told PTI.

During the visit, said another source, the probe panel checked multiple aspects of operations, including infrastructure that could have resulted in such a large-scale disruption of services.

The four-member panel, comprising Joint DG Sanjay Brahamane, Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, senior Flight Operations Inspector Kapil Manglik, and FOI Lokesh Rampal, has been tasked with identifying the root causes of widespread operational disruptions.

Its mandate includes assessing manpower planning, fluctuating rostering systems, and the airline's preparedness to implement the latest duty period and rest norms for pilots. PTI IAS MR