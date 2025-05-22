DGCA probes IndiGo's Delhi-Srinagar flight turbulence incident

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Aviation regulator DGCA is probing the incident of IndiGo's Delhi-Srinagar flight encountering turbulence due to a sudden hailstorm on Wednesday, according to sources.

The flight, carrying more than 220 people, including Trinamool Congress MPs encountered sudden hailstorm and the pilot reported the "emergency" to air traffic control at Srinagar airport. The flight landed safely.

The sources said the incident is being probed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.

In a statement on Wednesday, IndiGo said its flight 6E 2142 operating from Delhi to Srinagar encountered sudden hailstorm en route.

"The flight and cabin crew followed established protocol and the aircraft landed safely in Srinagar. The airport team attended to the customers after arrival of the aircraft, prioritizing their wellbeing and comfort. The aircraft will be released post necessary inspection and maintenance," it had said.

A five-member delegation of Trinamool Congress comprising Derek O'Brien, Nadimul Haque, Sagarika Ghose, Manas Bhunia, and Mamata Thakur, was on the flight.

"It was a near-death experience. I thought my life was over. People were screaming, praying and panicking," Ghose said on Wednesday.

"Hats off to the pilot who brought us through that. When we landed we saw the nose of the plane had blown up," she had said and added that the delegation thanked the pilot after the landing.

Videos of the moments of turbulence emerged on social media showing panicked passengers praying for their lives as the plane swayed. PTI RAM IAS MR