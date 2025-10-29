DGCA revised over 100 civil aviation regulations in six months: Official

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Regulator DGCA has revised more than 100 civil aviation regulations in the last six months after discussions with the industry, its chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai said on Wednesday as he emphasised that the country's aviation sector is on the right path.

At a conference in the national capital, he also said with the right policy, "we are on the right track".

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets, and domestic carriers have placed huge orders for aircraft, but the per capita travel is among the lowest. The country is expected to have around 3,000 commercial plans in the future.

"We are at the cusp of a huge growth... we have around 200 civil aviation regulations and in the course of six months, we have revised almost 100 plus. That we have done with the industry," the Director General of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

He was participating in a panel discussion at the Aviation India and South Asia 2025 conference.

"We are on the right track... With the right kind of mindset and the ecosystem is coming in place. Now it is for the industry to take it forward," Kidwai said. PTI RAM SHW