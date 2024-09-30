DGCA set to issue electronic licenses to Air Traffic Controllers

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is all set to issue licenses to Air Traffic Controllers (ATCOs) in electronic form as it looks to go paperless in its functioning and embrace the digital future.

The introduction of electronic licenses is designed to significantly improve operational efficiency, enabling ATCOs to access and manage their licenses with ease on self-contained mobile electronic visual display devices, such as mobile phones or tablets, the DGCA said in an official statement.

The move is not merely a regulatory update but represents a fundamental shift in the operational dynamics of air traffic management, it said.

"In a transformative initiative, the DGCA is set to introduce the paperless Personnel License for Air Traffic Controllers (ATCOs). This innovative move signifies a pivotal shift in the management of personnel licenses, ushering in an era of enhanced efficiency and modernisation within the Indian aviation landscape," the statement said.

According to the DGCA, by moving away from cumbersome paper-based systems to a fully digital platform, the Electronic License revolutionises the way ATCOs manage their licenses.

Licenses will be securely stored and readily accessible through smartphones and tablets, allowing for real-time updates and immediate access to license information, it said.

Noting that the initiative underscores the DGCA's strategic vision of embedding technological innovation within its regulatory framework, driving India's civil aviation sector towards enhanced performance and global competitiveness, it said that the digital license also compliments DGCA India's commitment to environment-friendly initiatives, as the process of printing of licenses will be completely dispensed away with. PTI RAM IAS SHW