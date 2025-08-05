DGCA suspends approval for Akasa Air pilot as designated examiner

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Aviation safety regulator DGCA has suspended its approval for a senior Akasa Air pilot to act as a designated examiner citing procedural lapses, sources said on Tuesday.

Besides, the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) cancelled a skill test of a trainee pilot conducted by the designated examiner and ordered a retest.

Designated examiners are authorised to conduct various skill tests and proficiency checks for pilots to ensure that they meet the required competency level for licensing and ratings.

Response to a query on the issue was awaited from Akasa Air.

"Refer to e-mail dated 26.05.2025 by Director Training of Akasa Air, the case has been examined and based on the personal bearing and review of procedural deviations and findings during the check session conducted by Designated Examiner, DE approval is hereby suspended for a period of six months," the DGCA said in its July 29 order.

The regulator in its order also "warned" the senior pilot to adhere to the regulatory compliances and regulatory standards in future.

Further, the trainee pilot's skill test conducted by the senior pilot is hereby declared null and void. A retest shall be conducted by a qualified Designated Examiner (DE) under the observation of a type-rated flight operations inspector, the DGCA order stated. PTI IAS RAM HVA