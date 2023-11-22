DGCA suspends RedBird's authorisation to carry out maintenance of its planes

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday said it has suspended the authorisation of RedBird Flight Training Academy for carrying out maintenance of its aircraft after finding deficiencies in an audit carried out in the wake of two incidents of crash landing last month.

After the two incidents of aircraft crash landing within a span of one week in October, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had suspended the operations of Redbird Flight Training Academy at all its bases.

A special maintenance audit was carried out at the training academy's main base in Baramati, Maharashtra and at four sub-bases in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh; Kalburgi and Belgavi in Karnataka; and Lilabari, Assam.

"The findings from the special maintenance audit revealed deficiencies in personnel training, maintenance schedules and records, internal audit practices, tool and store management and fuel storage and handling," DGCA said in a release.

Subsequently, the regulator initiated enforcement action against the training academy and a show cause notice was issued.

"DGCA has reviewed the corrective actions taken by Red Bird Flight Training Academy Pvt. Ltd. on the findings of the maintenance audit.

"The review has indicated that the flying training organisation has failed to continuously adhere to the provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937 and Civil Aviation Requirements in order to ensure proper maintenance of the aircraft for ensuring continued safe operations.

"Accordingly, recertification of the maintenance organization and continuous airworthiness management of M/s Red Bird Flight Training Academy Pvt. Ltd. is being undertaken afresh by DGCA," the statement said.

In one of the two crash landing incidents, the crew suffered minor injuries as well. The incidents happened on October 19 and October 22.

RedBird has a fleet of 30 aircraft. These include both single and twin-engine planes. PTI RAM SHW