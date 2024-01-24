DGCA terminates contract of its CFOI: Sources

Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) Aviation safety regulator DGCA on Wednesday terminated the contract of its Chief Flight Operations Inspector (CFOI), according to sources.

There was no immediate comment from the DGCA on the decision.

The official, who was earlier serving as a wide-body pilot with Air India, joined the regulator as CFOI on an ad hoc basis in March 2021.

An order issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said the services of the official have been terminated with immediate effect on administrative grounds and in the public interest, sources in the know said. PTI IAS TRB BAL BAL