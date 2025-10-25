DGCA to review power bank fire incident onboard flight: Naidu

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Aviation regulator DGCA will look into the incident of a power bank catching fire onboard a domestic flight last week, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Saturday.

On October 19, a passenger's power bank caught fire on board a Dimapur-bound IndiGo plane while taxiing at the Delhi airport, and the fire was extinguished by the cabin crew.

In response to a query from PTI, Naidu said the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) will review the incident.

"The DGCA is going to take care. They are going to review (the incident)...," he said on the sidelines of an event in the national capital.

There are strict norms in place for carrying electronic goods, especially those with lithium batteries, onboard an aircraft.

Last week, there was an incident where a lithium battery kept in the overhead compartment of an Air China aircraft caught fire. The plane was operating from Hangzhou to Seoul, as per reports. PTI RAM DRR