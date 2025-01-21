DGCA working with ICAO, other civil aviation authorities on advanced air mobility

Greater Noida (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) Aviation watchdog DGCA is working with ICAO and other civil aviation authorities to study the latest changes in the regulatory framework for advanced air mobility, its chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai said on Tuesday and also emphasised that innovation cannot be at the cost of safety.

Advertisment

The concept of advanced air mobility, broadly electric air mobility, is slowly gaining momentum and many entities, including a few in India, are working on eVTOLs (electric Vertical Take Off Landing) aircraft.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has constituted six working groups to develop requirements and guidance for advanced air mobility. The reports of two groups -- on vertiports and eVTOL certification -- were published in September last year.

Kidwai said the groups are working in consultation with national and international stakeholders and experts.

Advertisment

The report of the group on crew licensing will be published soon. The three other groups are on airport operator permit, air navigation and traffic management, and MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) maintenance, he added.

The DGCA chief also said the regulator is working with ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) and other civil aviation authorities to study and incorporate latest changes in the regulatory framework to integrate the technologies in our national airspace as well as harmonise them with other nations.

"As a safety regulator it is our job to see that innovation does not come at the expense of safety. Safety is an enabler and industry leaders must keep it at the core of their strategy for the evolution to the next steps," he said.

Advertisment

Speaking at the International Conference on Air Mobility organised by industry body CII along with the civil aviation ministry in Greater Noida, Kidwai also listed out various challenges in relation to advanced air mobility.

"We have a number of challenges like bringing together multiple stakeholders, new rules and regulations as per international standards, technical feasibility in the national context, infrastructure requirements, aerospace corridors and unmanned traffic management and its integration with conventional air traffic management systems, public, social and environmental impact...," he noted. PTI RAM HVA