DGFT delists 29 agencies, bars from issuing certificate of origin

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) As many as 29 agencies, including Indian Society of Agribusiness Professionals, have been delisted by the government, rescinding their authorisation to issue Certificates of Origin (CoO).

CoO establishes the origin of goods imported into a country.

In a public notice, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said these 29 chambers/agencies have failed to comply with their rules and "have been delisted" with immediate effect.

"Henceforth, these 29 chambers/agencies shall not be authorised to issue certificate of origin (non-preferential)," it said. PTI RR MR SHW