DGFT extends export obligation period for walnut imported under advance authorisation

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Thursday extended the export obligation period for walnuts imported under the Advance Authorisation scheme, aligning it with the standard 18-month timeline applicable to most other products.

Previously, importers of in-shell walnuts under the scheme were required to re-export the processed (shelled) product within 180 days.

This shorter timeline is typical for select items like tea and raw sugar (180 days), and gold (120 days), where faster turnaround is mandated.

However, DGFT's public notice issued on March 27 removes this constraint for walnuts.

With the change, traders can import in-shell walnuts and export shelled walnuts within 18 months, bringing walnuts in line with the broader export obligation norms under advance authorisations.

India imported walnuts worth USD 1.6 billion in 2024, with the US accounting for 66.8 per cent, or about USD 1.07 billion, of the total walnut imports. PTI RR TRB