DGFT launches online facility for submission of certain documents

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) The commerce ministry's arm DGFT has launched an online facility for certifying authorities, including chartered accountants and company secretaries, to submit their digitally signed documents.

According to a trade notice, this system allows exporters to seamlessly integrate these documents or certificates with their online applications across various schemes under the foreign trade policy.

"The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has launched an online facility for onboarding of certifying authorities," the trade notice said.

The move would help promote ease of doing business for exporters.

"As a result, the digitalisation of the...certificate, which accounts for the consumption and stock of duty-free imported or domestically sourced raw materials and components under the advance authorisation and DFIA schemes, has been fully implemented online," it added.

The DFIA scheme allows manufacturers to import raw materials/inputs without paying certain customs duties for making export products. PTI RR RR SHW