DGFT plans to launch digital platform to integrate testing, inspection agencies

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) DGFT, the foreign trade arm of the Commerce Ministry, on Monday said it plans to launch a pilot of Bharat Aayat Niryat Lab Setu, a digital single-window platform to link testing and inspection agencies nationwide for faster and paperless certification of export and import consignments.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said that the initiative seeks to streamline the process of testing and certification by digitally connecting exporters, importers, and accredited testing and inspection agencies through a unified online interface.

"The DGFT proposes to initiate the pilot of Bharat Aayat Niryat Lab Setu - a digital platform integrating testing and inspection agencies across the country under a single window," it said in a trade notice.

The pilot phase will commence from November 4, and exporters and importers will be able to submit applications for product and commodity testing through the platform from November 11 this year.

The platform will reduce delays, improve traceability of test results, and enhance global trust in India's quality infrastructure.

It said that through this functionality, exporters will be able to seamlessly search, select, apply, track, and obtain digital test reports and certifications across product categories.

"The system has been designed to improve transparency, traceability and turnaround time, while also enhancing the visibility and accessibility of accredited testing and inspection agencies nationwide," it added.

During the pilot phase, exporters or importers would continue to obtain test reports through the existing processes, in parallel with the LabSetu system, to ensure a smooth transition and feedback-based refinement of this online system. PTI RR SHW