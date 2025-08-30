DGGI officers detect Rs 43 cr GST evasion in fake invoice case

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) GST Intelligence wing has uncovered a fraud involving issuance of fake invoices valued at Rs 145 crore, resulting in alleged tax evasion of about Rs 43 crore, and arrested one person, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

Preliminary findings of the case detected by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Belagavi Zonal Unit, indicate that a group of people created fake GST registrations using forged documents and availed of and passed on fraudulently-availed input tax credit (ITC).

During the search of the accused's premises, officers recovered several documents/ evidences, including a mobile phone, forged documents, fictitious Aadhaar cards and photographs of signboards of non-functional units. The investigation further indicates the use of shell entities with no genuine business operations to generate fake invoices and e-way bills.

"The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Belagavi Zonal Unit, has registered a case and uncovered a GST fraud involving the issuance of fake invoices valued at approximately Rs 145 crore, resulting in alleged tax evasion of about Rs 43 crore. One individual has been arrested in connection with the case," the statement said. PTI JD MR