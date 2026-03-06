DGT signs Flexi-MoU with Bajaj Auto to train youth in advanced automotive manufacturing

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The Directorate General of Training (DGT) has signed a Flexible Memorandum of Understanding (Flexi-MoU) with Bajaj Auto Ltd, whereby trainees will receive exposure to advanced automotive manufacturing systems, the government said on Friday.

The partnership will enable Bajaj Auto Ltd to operate as an Industry Training Partner and deliver NSQF-aligned, industry-integrated training programmes at its manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra and Uttarakhand.

In the first year itself, Bajaj Auto has proposed an intake of 1,000 trainees, with structured training programmes of up to 24 months combining classroom instruction with intensive shop floor exposure using advanced manufacturing systems.

The Flexi-MoU Scheme, implemented by DGT under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, provides industries the flexibility to design customised training programmes aligned with emerging technologies and sectoral demands while maintaining alignment with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).

The scheme mandates a minimum annual training capacity of 100 trainees, industry-led practical and formative assessments, and centralised computer-based theoretical exams conducted by DGT.

Successful candidates are awarded a National Trade Certificate (NTC), making them eligible for apprenticeship opportunities.

"Under the proposed implementation plan, trainees will receive exposure to advanced automotive manufacturing systems, production dojos, quality control systems, plant maintenance technologies, mechatronics systems, welding technologies, assembly operations and logistics management, among others," the ministry stated.

Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary said initiatives like these reflect "how our skilling ecosystem is evolving to become more closely aligned with the needs of industry".

"When training is connected to real production environments and modern technologies, it helps young people gain practical experience and become truly job-ready. Such collaborations play a vital role in building a strong pipeline of skilled talent for the country and will be instrumental as India moves towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and positions itself as a global hub for skilled workforce," he added.

According to Flexi-MoU Scheme guidelines, industrial training partners are required to ensure placement of at least 50 per cent of successful trainees and may leverage CSR funds to support training costs and stipends.

The Flexi-MoU signed between DGT and Bajaj Auto will remain valid for ten years, extendable subject to performance outcomes in enrolment, learning achievements and placements, in line with the scheme provisions. PTI RSN TRB