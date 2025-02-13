DGTR for anti-dumping duty on Chinese chemical used in paper, paint industry

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR has recommended imposition of an anti-dumping duty of up to USD 681 per tonne on imports of a Chinese chemical used in paper and paint industry.

The imposition of the duty would guard domestic producers of 'Titanium Dioxide' from cheap Chinese imports.

In its final findings, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has concluded that the chemical has been exported to India at a price below the normal value, resulting in dumping.

The notification of the directorate said the imports have had a considerable impact on suppressing the prices of the domestic industry.

"Accordingly, the authority recommends imposition of definitive anti-dumping duty on the imports," it said.

The recommended duty ranges between USD 460 per tonne and USD 681 per tonne.

The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose duties.

The DGTR conducted the probe following applications regarding the same from Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd, Travancore Titanium Products, and VV Titanium Pigments.

Titanium dioxide is the brightest and whitest of the known pigments and it is used in various industries, including paints and coatings, plastics, papers, rubbers and inks.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organization (WTO). Both India and China are members of the multilateral organisations, which deals with global trade norms.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China.

During April-November 2024-25, China has emerged as the largest trading partner of India with USD 83.62 billion bilateral trade (USD 9.2 billion exports and USD 74.41 billion imports). The trade deficit during the period was USD 65.2 billion.

In a separate notification, the DGTR has also recommended countervailing duty on imports of certain type of glass used in the solar industry from Vietnam.

Borosil Renewable Ltd has asked for initiation of an anti-subsidy investigation on imports of "Textured Tempered Coated and Uncoated Glass" from Vietnam.

In its findings, the directorate has concluded that domestic players were impacted by the subsidised imports.

"The authority is of the view that imposition of definitive countervailing duty is required to offset subsidisation and injury. Therefore, the authority considers it necessary to recommend imposition of definitive countervailing duty on the imports," it said.

It has recommended two duties - USD 593 per tonne and USD 664 per tonne - on the imports of glass. PTI RR RR SHW