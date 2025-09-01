DGTR for anti-dumping duty on Chinese engineering items used in elevator system for 5 yrs

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR has recommended imposition of an anti-dumping duty for five years on imports of an engineering item used in elevator system from China, with an aim to guard domestic players from cheap inbound shipments.

In its final findings, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has concluded that "T-shaped elevator/lift guide rails and counterweight guide rails' have been exported to India at a price below the normal value, resulting in dumping.

The recommended duty ranges between 24.11 per cent and 51.87 per cent of the CIF (cost, insurance and freight) value.

"The Authority accordingly recommends imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports of the subject goods originating in or exported from China PR for a period of five years," the DGTR has said in a notification.

While the DGTR recommends the duty, the finance ministry takes the final decision to impose the same.

The product provides a guiding structure to ensure smooth and safe travel of the elevator car and counterweight/balancing weight.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organisation (WTO). Both India and China are members of the multilateral organisations which deal with global trade norms.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China.

India has about USD 100 billion trade deficit with China. PTI RR DR DR