DGTR for continuation of anti-dumping duty on Chinese, Korean thermoplastic material

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR has recommended for continuation of anti-dumping duty on a kind of thermoplastic material coming from China and Korea for five more years with a view to guarding domestic players against cheap imports.

In a notification, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has said that there is a likelihood of continuation/recurrence of dumping and injury to the domestic players if the existing duty on 'Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) - whether or not further processed into compound' are allowed to cease.

This recommendation follows a sunset review investigation on the existing duty, which will end on August 25, 2024.

"The authority considers it appropriate and necessary to recommend continuation of definitive anti-dumping duty...for a further period of five years...," the DGTR has said.

The directorate has recommended the duty in the range of USD 593 per tonne to USD 792 per tonne on the product.

The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose this duty.

In international trade parlance, dumping happens when a country or a firm exports an item at a price lower than the price of that product in its domestic market.

Dumping impacts the price of that product in the importing country, hitting the margins and profits of manufacturing firms.

According to global trade norms, a country is allowed to impose tariffs on such dumped products to provide a level-playing field to domestic manufacturers. The duty is imposed only after a thorough investigation by a quasi-judicial body, such as DGTR, in India.

In its probe, the directorate has to conclude whether the imported products are impacting domestic industries. PTI RR RR SHW