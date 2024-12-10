DGTR initiated 43 anti-dumping investigations in 2024 so far

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), under the commerce ministry, has initiated as many as 43 anti-dumping investigations in 2024 so far on different products, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The Directorate is an attached office of the Department of Commerce, which conducts trade remedy investigations to counter the dumping activities by foreign industries.

The countries against which these probes have been initiated included China, Russia, Taiwan and Japan, according to the information provided by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

"In 2024, the DGTR has initiated 43 anti-dumping investigations, including the review investigation," he informed.

Advertisment

In a separate reply, the minister said that as of October 31, 213 incubators have been selected under the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) with a total approved funding of Rs 902.74 crore and the authorised incubators have selected 2,490 startups for support under the scheme.

"As on 31st October 2024, out of the total 2,490 startups selected by the incubators for funding under the Scheme, 1,278 of these startups have at least one woman director," he added.

In another reply, the minister said currently, 32 central ministries/departments and 29 states/UTs are integrated with the National Single Window System (NSWS) with access to 277 Central approvals and 2,977 state approvals.

Advertisment

"Additionally, the Know Your Approvals (KYA) module is live for 659 Central approvals and 6,353 State approvals to facilitate free flow and access of information for business enterprises. Till date, more than 7.6 lakh approvals have been applied through NSWS," he said. PTI RR BAL BAL