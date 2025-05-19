DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty on imports of a fungicide from EU

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR has recommended an anti-dumping duty of USD 733 per tonne on imports of a fungicide - Thiram - from the European Union (EU) to protect the domestic industry from cheap inbound shipments.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in its final findings said it is of the view that imposition of the duty is required to offset dumping and injury to the domestic industry.

"The authority recommends imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports...originating in or exported from the subject country for a period of 5 years," the DGTR said in a notification.

Swarup Chemicals Pvt Ltd had filed an application before the DGTR for the initiation of the investigation.

Thiram is used as a fungicide to prevent crop damage in the field and deterioration in storage or transport. It is also used as a seed, nut, fruit, and mushroom disinfectant for a variety of fungal diseases. In addition, it is used as an animal repellent to protect fruit trees and ornamentals from damage by rabbits, rodents, and deer.

The finance ministry will take the final decision to impose the duty.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organization (WTO). The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duties on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China. PTI RR BAL