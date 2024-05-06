DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty on water treatment chemical from China, Japan

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The commerce ministry's arm DGTR has recommended the imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of a chemical, used for water treatment, from China and Japan to protect the domestic industry from cheap inbound shipments.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended the duty on 'Trichloro isocyanuric acid' after conducting an investigation on the dumped imports of the chemical from these two countries.

"The authority recommends imposition of provisional anti-dumping duty on the imports," the DGTR's notification has said.

Bodal Chemicals Ltd had filed the application for the initiation of an anti-dumping investigation on the imports from China and Japan.

The recommended duty is in the range of USD 170 per tonne and USD 870 per tonne.

While DGTR, which is under the commerce ministry, recommends the duty and the finance ministry takes the final decision to impose the same within three months of the recommendation.

Countries initiate anti-dumping probes to check if their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in below-cost imports. As a countermeasure, they impose duties within the multilateral regime of the WTO (World Trade Organisation).

Anti-dumping measures are taken to ensure fair trade and provide a level playing field to the domestic industry. It is not a measure to restrict imports or cause an unjustified increase in the cost of products. PTI RR SHW